Absa Premiership

WATCH: Chiefs fans pelt players and staff after Chippa loss

2018-04-07 18:06
Kaizer Chiefs (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - After a disappointing Absa Premiership defeat against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs fans showed no remorse by pelting players and staff with objects.

The Chilli Boys dented Amakhosi's title ambitions, while at the same time put distance between themselves and the relegation zone, with a 3-0 victory.

Chippa took the lead against the run of play through Thabo Rakhale and sealed the points with a second goal from Mxolisi Macuphu late on.

Edward Manqele made sure of the points deep into injury time with third goal.

Throughout the season Amakhosi fans have been calling for Chiefs club owner Kaizer Motaung to sack head coach Steve Komphela and the tone of their supporters hasn't changed with the league coming to an end next month.

Amakhosi fans gathered in their numbers after the final whistle and hurled objects at the Chiefs players and staff as they left the field. They further damaged stadium property by breaking down the barricade fencing and seating.

Although not confirmed as yet, it appears a foregone conclusion that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will take action against the Soweto giants.

Minnows Chippa stun title-chasing Chiefs

2018-04-07 17:26

