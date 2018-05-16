NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

WATCH: Barcelona are in the country!

2018-05-16 08:57

Cape Town - Spanish giants Barcelona have landed in South Africa ahead of Wednesday night's Mandela Centenary Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barcelona, who included superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their squad, touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning after a two-hour delay, but that didn't deter the thongs of football fans who had gathered to meet their heroes. 

The match, to be played at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, kicks off at 18:15.

The encounter between the this year's Absa Premiership winners and La Liga champions will be broadcast live on both SABC and SuperSport.

Barcelona are expected to depart the country immediate after the match.

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

