Tributes pour in for slain ex-footballer Marc Batchelor

Cape Town - Tributes have started to pour in for former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Marc Batchelor who was shot dead on Monday night.

According to News24, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that Batchelor was shot dead in what seems to be a professional hit by two gunmen on motorbikes in Olivedale, Johannesburg.

Tributes immediately started to stream in from former team-mates and fans of the striker who donned the No 25 jersey for both Soweto giants.

Batchelor was part of the great Buccaneers side that won the CAF Champions League in 1995 and excelled for the Glamour Boys as both a striker and centre-back.

Firstly its MARC - he hated Mark. To his mates he was Batch. I sent him a whatsapp when I saw him at the Oscar trial - Hey Batch I see you are still on the bench! He called me straight away to tell me my jokes were still crap. #RIPBatch — George ‘Madlinyoka’ Dearnaley ???? (@zulushark) July 15, 2019

RIP March Batchelor...throwback to when Marc was part of one of Southern Africa’s most legendary teams... #orlandopirates #upthebucs #amabhakabhaka pic.twitter.com/kLKO8RM5VO — yusuf mahamed (@joevaid) July 15, 2019

I'm deeply saddened at hearing of the death of former footballer and football analyst Mark Batchelor



I worked with him for many years on TV



Deepest Condolences. pic.twitter.com/TIb1EbVlZT — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 15, 2019

Football legend in Mzansi taken too soon. Will forever be inspired by your enthusiasm and how you caused pandemonium in the stadium during the Soweto Derby ????#RIPMarkBatchelor pic.twitter.com/gvXA9JEWOc — Barry Scharneck (@barry_scharneck) July 16, 2019