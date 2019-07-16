NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Tributes pour in for slain ex-footballer Marc Batchelor

2019-07-16 08:29
marc batchelor
Marc Batchelor (Gallo)
Cape Town - Tributes have started to pour in for former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Marc Batchelor who was shot dead on Monday night.

According to News24, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that Batchelor was shot dead in what seems to be a professional hit by two gunmen on motorbikes in Olivedale, Johannesburg.

Tributes immediately started to stream in from former team-mates and fans of the striker who donned the No 25 jersey for both Soweto giants.

Batchelor was part of the great Buccaneers side that won the CAF Champions League in 1995 and excelled for the Glamour Boys as both a striker and centre-back.

 

