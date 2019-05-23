NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Thobejane on Chiefs job: I can do better than Solinas and Middendorp combined

2019-05-23 14:39
Kgoloko Thobejane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has thrown his hat in the ring for the head coach's position at Kaizer Chiefs, claiming he can "build a very strong team".

Thobejane, 49, is clearly not short on confidence and feels he is the right man to take Amakhosi into the 2019/20 Premiership campaign.

In fact, Thobejane even went so far as to suggest that he would do a better job at Naturena than "[Giovanni] Solinas and Ernst Middendorp combined".

"I can build Chiefs to be a very strong team," he told SowetanLIVE website. "The other clubs will start to respect us from that day.

"I can coach it at any time and deliver the results. I can do better than [Giovanni] Solinas and Ernst Middendorp combined."

When asked for his thoughts on Chiefs' defeat to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final, he said: "Chiefs is a big team why should they go into a game against Galaxy and worry too much about the opponent?

"Galaxy was not worried about marking Chiefs. They were concerned about keeping the ball and to attack."

Thobejane, meanwhile, also gave comment on Stuart Baxter's provisional 30-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He feels that title-winning Sundowns should be heavily represented in the Bafana Bafana starting XI.

"Our national team depends on Pitso because they have an identity," Thobejane explained. "In truth, the national team should have at least seven Sundowns players in the starting line-up.

"And then build around them. They are not playing the opponent they play football."

