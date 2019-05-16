The PSL's senseless war

Cape Town - It made no sense and served little purpose when the fabled Don Quixote tilted at windmills.

And by the same token, the action of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to persist with the appeal against the decision of its own Disciplinary Committee (DC) not to dock Mamelodi Sundowns any points from what now appears an equally make-believe saga surrounding the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw with Bidvest Wits, contains elements lacking sense and serves little purpose.

Even should the PSL ultimately win their appeal to SAFA to change the result of the Sundowns-Wits game that was played more than seven months ago to a 3-0 win for Wits because the Brazilians fielded an unlisted player in Wayne Arendse, the outcome of the now completed 2018/19 Absa Premiership would not change, with Sundowns remaining champions by a point, Orlando Pirates ending as runners-up and Wits filling third place.

So what has prompted the PSL to go figuratively at full-tilt as though on horseback to win a case that should in any case been sorted out ages ago?

Are the PSL trying to banish the allegation that there was a degree of collusion - a la Donald Trump and the Russians over the United States presidential elections - but which could ironically have the opposite effect to that desired?

At any rate, where the matter stands according to the PSL is that the appeal that now contains little logic is still firmly in the hands of SAFA, but with the ruling body of South African soccer and its professional wing at odds end as to which arbitrators should sit in judgement in a case that should long since been dead and buried.

But there is no truth to the rumour that Don Quixote is being sought high and low to deliver the final verdict!