Tau named Footballer of the Season at PSL awards

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Percy Tau, was the big winner at the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League award ceremony on Tuesday evening.
Tau, who was influential in helping Sundowns regain the Absa Premiership title, won both the Footballer of the Season and the Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season, banking R450 000 in the process.
Tau also walked away with another R25 000 for been named joint top goalscorer in the league along with Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City.
Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, won the hotly contested Coach of the Season category, ensuring Masandawana walked away with all the top awards on the night.
2017/2018 Winners
Footballer of the Season Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Coach of the Season - Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)
Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)
Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)
Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season : Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)
Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season: Siphelele Magubane - Polokwane City vs Golden Arrows
Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season - Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City) and Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing - Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament - Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season - Lebohang Maboe (Maritzburg United
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Lebohang Maboe - (Maritzburg United)
National First Division Top Goalscorer (15 goals) -
Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards) and Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)
MultiChoice Diski Challenge Most Precious Find:
Siboniso Conco (Golden Arrows)
MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Itumeleng Shopane (Kaizer Chiefs)