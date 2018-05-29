Tau named Footballer of the Season at PSL awards

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Percy Tau, was the big winner at the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League award ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Tau, who was influential in helping Sundowns regain the Absa Premiership title, won both the Footballer of the Season and the Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season, banking R450 000 in the process.

Tau also walked away with another R25 000 for been named joint top goalscorer in the league along with Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City.

Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, won the hotly contested Coach of the Season category, ensuring Masandawana walked away with all the top awards on the night.

2017/2018 Winners

Footballer of the Season Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)