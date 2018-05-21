Tau, Kekana nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season

Cape Town - Premiership sponsors Absa and the Premier Soccer League have announced the nominees for the upcoming PSL Awards.

Former PSL Footballer of the Season, Teko Modise, was on hand to unveil the 2017/18 nominees on Monday, May 21 in Johannesburg.

Modise, together with the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the month (Clinton Larsen and Lerato Lamola) for the month of May were part of the ceremony.

The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 29 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The show will start at 20:00.

PSL AWARD NOMINEES

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Jeremy Brockie, Thabo Nodada, Ronwen Williams

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal, Darren Keet, Lantshane Phalane

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player Nominees: Lebogang Maboe, Nyiko Mobbie, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe, Andrea Fileccia, Thela Ngobeni

Multichoice Diski Challenge Player of the Tournament: Molahleli Khunyedi, Siboniso Conco, Given Thibedi

Multichoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Moses Christian, Promise Mkhuma, Itumeleng Shopane

National First Division Top Goal Scorer: Peter Shalulile and Mwape Musonda (joint-top scorer: 15 goals)

Absa Premiership Top Goal Scorer: Percy Tau and Rodney Ramagalela (joint-top scorer: 11 goals)

Absa Premiership Young Player (U21) of the Season: Teboho Mokoena, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Sibusiso Mabiliso

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune, Richard Ofori, Dennis Onyango

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Bevan Fransman

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana, Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane, Fadlu Davids, Milutin Sredojevic

Absa Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Percy Tau, Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau, Hlompho Kekana, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season (voted by the public): Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City) v Mamelodi Sundowns, Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Polokwane City) v AmaZulu, Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Orlando Pirates, Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Bloemfontein Celtic, Leonardo Castro (Kaizer Chiefs) v Baroka FC, Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates) v Chippa United, Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) v Polokwane City, Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates) v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs) v Ajax Cape Town