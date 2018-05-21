NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Tau, Kekana nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season

2018-05-21 12:29
Percy Tau. (Gavin Barker, BackpagePix)
Related Links

Cape Town - Premiership sponsors Absa and the Premier Soccer League have announced the nominees for the upcoming PSL Awards.

Former PSL Footballer of the Season, Teko Modise, was on hand to unveil the 2017/18 nominees on Monday, May 21 in Johannesburg.

Modise, together with the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the month (Clinton Larsen and Lerato Lamola) for the month of May were part of the ceremony.

The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 29 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The show will start at 20:00.

PSL AWARD NOMINEES

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Jeremy Brockie, Thabo Nodada, Ronwen Williams

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal, Darren Keet, Lantshane Phalane

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player Nominees: Lebogang Maboe, Nyiko Mobbie, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe, Andrea Fileccia, Thela Ngobeni

Multichoice Diski Challenge Player of the Tournament: Molahleli Khunyedi, Siboniso Conco, Given Thibedi

Multichoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Moses Christian, Promise Mkhuma, Itumeleng Shopane

National First Division Top Goal Scorer: Peter Shalulile and Mwape Musonda (joint-top scorer: 15 goals)

Absa Premiership Top Goal Scorer: Percy Tau and Rodney Ramagalela (joint-top scorer: 11 goals)

Absa Premiership Young Player (U21) of the Season: Teboho Mokoena, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Sibusiso Mabiliso

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune, Richard Ofori, Dennis Onyango

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Bevan Fransman

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana, Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane, Fadlu Davids, Milutin Sredojevic

Absa Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Percy Tau, Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau, Hlompho Kekana, Siphesihle Ndlovu

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season (voted by the public): Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City) v Mamelodi Sundowns, Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Polokwane City) v AmaZulu, Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Orlando Pirates, Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Bloemfontein Celtic, Leonardo Castro (Kaizer Chiefs) v Baroka FC, Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates) v Chippa United, Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) v Polokwane City, Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates) v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs) v Ajax Cape Town

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Belgium leave out Nainggolan of World Cup squad

1 minute ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: What caused former Bok to walk off set Former players respond to Willemse walkout SuperSport to hold talks with Mallett, Naas Sport minister calls for Mallett, Naas' suspension over SuperSport walk-off WATCH: Not the first time Willemse & Mallett have clashed on air
MultiChoice CEO promises 'appropriate action' in Willemse drama WATCH: Not the first time Willemse & Mallett have clashed on air Swys backs Stormers after Sunwolves shocker Chelsea future to be decided 'after the World Cup' - Courtois 4 PSL clubs set for African competition

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 