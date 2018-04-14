NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Sundowns too strong for Wits

2018-04-14 20:36
Themba Zwane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns edged closer to the Absa Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. 

It was a double from Themba Zwane that saw Sundowns overturn last season's league Champions, to move six points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates with four games left to play. 

Sundowns were relatively comfortable on the ball in the opening exchanges, with Tebogo Langerman first with a chance that he fired over the onrushing Darren Keet in the Wits goal. 

The visiting goalkeeper then made a good save with his feet to deny Sibusiso Vilakazi as he brought down a Percy Tau delivery before firing in on target. 

Sundowns remained on the attack with Zwane linking up well with Vilakazi before firing tamely at Keet, ahead of the opening goal. 

A cheap giveaway in midfield saw Tau break forward and feed Zwane, who calmly slotted home for a deserved lead. 

Denis Onyango had no trouble dealing with a Lehlohonolo Majoro shot after he was played through by Daylon Claasen before Daine Klate fired in a weak shot with 32 minutes on the clock as Wits looked to respond.

And despite coming more into the game, Wits conceded again on 36 minutes following a swift break forward that culminated in a perfect ball from Tau to Vilakazi to fire in under the body of Keet. 

Sundowns ended the half well and remained in control after the break as Hlomplo Kekana fired in a 55th minute free-kick just over the target. 

A Keegan Ritchie free-kick was turned just wide by Elias Pelembe, and despite some better play from Wits in the second half, they were unable to break down a solid Sundowns defence, to end the evening in 11th with 32 points.

