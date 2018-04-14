Sundowns too strong for Wits

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns
edged closer to the Absa Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits at
Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
It was a double from Themba Zwane that saw Sundowns overturn
last season's league Champions, to move six points ahead of second-placed
Orlando Pirates with four games left to play.
Sundowns were relatively comfortable on the ball in the
opening exchanges, with Tebogo Langerman first with a chance that he fired over
the onrushing Darren Keet in the Wits goal.
The visiting goalkeeper then made a good save with his feet
to deny Sibusiso Vilakazi as he brought down a Percy Tau delivery before firing
in on target.
Sundowns remained on the attack with Zwane linking up well
with Vilakazi before firing tamely at Keet, ahead of the opening goal.
A cheap giveaway in midfield saw Tau break forward and feed
Zwane, who calmly slotted home for a deserved lead.
Denis Onyango had no trouble dealing with a Lehlohonolo
Majoro shot after he was played through by Daylon Claasen before Daine Klate
fired in a weak shot with 32 minutes on the clock as Wits looked to respond.
And despite coming more into the game, Wits conceded again
on 36 minutes following a swift break forward that culminated in a perfect ball
from Tau to Vilakazi to fire in under the body of Keet.
Sundowns ended the half well and remained in control after
the break as Hlomplo Kekana fired in a 55th minute free-kick just over the
target.
A Keegan Ritchie free-kick was turned just wide by Elias
Pelembe, and despite some better play from Wits in the second half, they were
unable to break down a solid Sundowns defence, to end the evening in 11th with
32 points.