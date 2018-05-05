NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sundowns to host Barcelona in historic clash

2018-05-05 07:37
Lionel Messi (AP)
Cape Town - European giants Barcelona will be coming to South Africa in May to play a friendly against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The match will take place on May 16 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. 

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their ranks, Barcelona will be expected to sell out the 90 000-seater stadium. 

Sundowns confirmed the news via their Twitter page on Friday, billing the clash as a 'Champion v Champion' affair. 

This will be the second time the teams meet on South African soil. 

In 2007, in front of a packed Loftus, Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1. 

On that occasion, Sundowns brought over as close to a full-strength squad as possible with Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho the headliner. 

Fans will be hoping that the big names make the trip this time, too. 

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
