Sundowns to host Barcelona in historic clash

Cape
Town - European giants Barcelona will
be coming to South Africa in May to play a friendly against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The match will take place on May
16 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
With the likes of Lionel Messi
and Luis Suarez in their ranks, Barcelona will be expected to sell out the 90
000-seater stadium.
Sundowns confirmed the news via
their Twitter page on Friday, billing the clash as a 'Champion v Champion'
affair.
This will be the second time the
teams meet on South African soil.
In 2007, in front of a packed
Loftus, Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1.
On that occasion, Sundowns brought
over as close to a full-strength squad as possible with Brazilian midfielder
Ronaldinho the headliner.
Fans will be hoping that the big
names make the trip this time, too.