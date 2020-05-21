Sundowns' 'Sir Alex', Pitso Mosimane, signs 4-year contract extension

Successful Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has signed a four-year deal to continue as the head coach of the Absa Premiership holders, the club confirmed on Thursday.



Club president Patrice Motsepe made the announcement at a press conference at the club’s Chloorkop headquarters, ending months of speculation about the head coach’s future.



Since joining "The Brazilians" in 2012, taking over from Dutchman Johan Neeskens, "Jingles" has won four Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, CAF Champions League and Super Cup trophies, as well as two Telkom Knockout trophies and the Nedbank Cup.



Mosimane, 55, has the honour of being the African coach-of-the-year in 2016 and has been the domestic coach-of-the-season a staggering four times.



The former Bafana Bafana, Sundowns and Jomo Cosmos striker is now aiming to be first coach to win five Premiership titles in the PSL era. He is currently tied with Gordon Igesund and Gavin Hunt on four gongs.



His glittering record over the past few years caught the attention of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who were reportedly courting his signature. But, to Motsepe’s relief, he decided to stay at the club.



If he sees out his new term, Mosimane would have served an unprecedented 12 years at one club, which prompted Motsepe to compare him to legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who spent almost 27 years at Old Trafford.



"We are pleased to announce that we have renewed the contract of its contract for a further four years," Motsepe said.



"I am very happy that the Sundowns board decided to renew the employment contract of our very own Sir Alex Ferguson. He is my Sir Alex. I've always said I want to keep him at Sundowns.

"If it was up to me, I'd like to at least have him for eight more years."



Mosimane said: "I'd like to thank everybody’s contribution to where we are. I'm pleased to confirm that I've signed a four-year contract with the club I dearly love. I'd like to thank the president, Dr Motsepe and the board, for the confidence they have shown in me to lead the team for an additional four years."