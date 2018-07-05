Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns are set to accept a record breaking offer from English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion for star attacker Percy Tau.

READ: Mosimane, Keeping Tau would harm Sundowns

A report by TimesLive claims that Masandawana has received a final take-it-or-leave-it R50 million offer from The Seagulls that would easily break a South African transfer record for a local player.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that negotiations have been ongoing for the 24-year-old attacker who has lit up the Absa Premiership.

"Sundowns wants Percy to leave. Negotiations are ongoing - even today, and myself and management have all agreed that Percy must go," Mosimane told KickOff.

It is believed that Sundowns could earn up to R65 million from the deal with add-ons included that would easily shatter the previous record spent on a South African player.

Thulani Serero moved to Ajax Amsterdam for a record R24.5 million with winger Keagan Dolly recently moving to French side Montpellier for a similar figure.

"Percy knows that we have agreed that he should go, because we'd love to see our player in the Premier League. I don't think anyone who is sober in their mind would think Sundowns doesn't want Percy to go," Mosimane added.

Tau picked up the 2017/18 Footballer of the season and Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season awards, having finished as joint Premiership top scorer alongside Rodney Ramagalela with 11 goals.