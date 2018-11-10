Sundowns, Pirates clash ends goalless as scuffles break out

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates played out to at times passionate 0-0 draw in Saturday's Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

Sundowns had the first chance when Jeremy Brockie shot wide but there were few clear opportunities for either team.

In the second period it remained much the same as it ended 0-0 on Saturday afternoon.

In the opening minute Andile Jali drove from his own half and set up striker Brockie for a good chance when his pass found the New Zealand striker in space to the right of Pirates' goal.

However, after Happy Jele went to ground, the forward may have taken a touch but chose to take a first-time shot which he hit well wide with his laces.

Not long afterwards, Justin Shonga showed good industry as he set up Thabiso Kutumela for a strike. Yet, the 25 year old's low effort was easily gathered by Denis Onyango to his left.

Jali soon had to go off with a hamstring strain following his driving run in the first minute and he was replaced by Tiyani Mabunda in the 13th minute.

The tackles were flying in and there was a halt in play in the first stanza as both benches were involved in a verbal and physical confrontation, after a Sundowns fans invaded the pitch and had words with Rulani Mokwena.

Shonga then fired a free-kick just wide though Onyango felt sure he had it covered. In the second stanza, substitute Augustine Mulenga forced the keeper into a solid save from a rasping shot.

The game lacked structure and chances in the second period and both sides seemed content to settle for a point at the end of the day.