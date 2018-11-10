Sundowns, Pirates clash ends goalless as scuffles break out

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates played out to at times
passionate 0-0 draw in Saturday's Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium in
Pretoria.
Sundowns had the first chance when Jeremy Brockie shot wide
but there were few clear opportunities for either team.
In the second period it remained much the same as it ended
0-0 on Saturday afternoon.
In the opening minute Andile Jali drove from his own half
and set up striker Brockie for a good chance when his pass found the New
Zealand striker in space to the right of Pirates' goal.
However, after Happy Jele went to ground, the forward may
have taken a touch but chose to take a first-time shot which he hit well wide
with his laces.
Not long afterwards, Justin Shonga showed good industry as
he set up Thabiso Kutumela for a strike. Yet, the 25 year old's low effort was
easily gathered by Denis Onyango to his left.
Jali soon had to go off with a hamstring strain following
his driving run in the first minute and he was replaced by Tiyani Mabunda in
the 13th minute.
The tackles were flying in and there was a halt in play in
the first stanza as both benches were involved in a verbal and physical
confrontation, after a Sundowns fans invaded the pitch and had words with
Rulani Mokwena.
Shonga then fired a free-kick just wide though Onyango felt
sure he had it covered. In the second stanza, substitute Augustine Mulenga
forced the keeper into a solid save from a rasping shot.
The game lacked structure and chances in the second period
and both sides seemed content to settle for a point at the end of the day.