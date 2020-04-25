NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Sundowns boss Mosimane eyeing talent from South America

2020-04-25 10:33
Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Pitso Mosimane says he is focusing on South America as he looks to improve the quality of his squad during lockdown.

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss has been stuck at home like all South Africans as a result of the coronavirus.

But that hasn't stopped the former Bafana boss from keeping himself busy, while making enquiries and working behind the scenes.

Despite having yet to sign a new deal with Downs, Mosimane expects to remain at the club and is preparing for the future.

He told Isolezwe: "There is plenty we can learn during this time. I am busy with getting my body back to shape.

"Apart from that, I am checking all the Apps available to look at [new] players but I am focusing on South America.

"I am checking if there are any players we can get at a cheaper price or for free from South America."

He added: "There are too many opportunities that presented themselves [during this lockdown]. I can even check our old games and see where our weaknesses are. This is a good break, according to me.

"I didn't have that time. We needed this break at Sundowns, to be honest. In the past, we could only hear what was happening in our families while we were away."

A number of South Americans have previously played for Downs, namely Leonardo Castro, Eduardo Ferreira, Jose Meza, Fabio da Costa, Jorge Acuna, Bryan Aldave, Jose Torrealba, Rafael Dudamel and Vicente Principiano.

- TEAMtalk media

 

