Sundowns' Arendse on coronavirus lockdown: Let's beat this vicious cycle!

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse is the latest local footballer to appeal to fans to stay safe during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A number of top stars and managers have been backing President Cyril Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown as a way to stem the spread of Covid-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, South Africa had 1 170 reported cases with one fatality.

As the country's second day of lockdown comes to a close, Arendse gave his message in a video posted on the club's official website.

"Hi guys! Let's respect the call of the President Ramaphosa and let's stay at home for 21 days.

"Please, let's stay at home, this is not just to protect yourself but also your loved ones, your friends and your family, and remember to always wash your hands using soap and water or hand sanitizer.

"If you really need to leave your house please do so to get your essential needs such as food and medication.

"Please, let's beat this vicious cycle called the coronavirus, and together we can beat this. Let's stand together, play safe and keep those hands clean. See you guys soon!"

- TEAMtalk media