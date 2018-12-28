NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Steve Komphela calls it quits at Celtic - report

2018-12-28 10:18
Steve Komphela
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Steve Komphela has reportedly resigned as head coach of Absa Premiership outfit Bloemfontein Celtic with immediate effect.

According to the Soccer Laduma website, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor has opted to quit as the club, which is for sale, struggles to find a suitable owner.

Siwelele have gone off the boil since their 2-1 victory over Wits on November 10, picking up just point in their last five Premiership fixtures.

And, having reached the halfway mark in the season after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Cape Town City at the weekend, Celtic find themselves sitting in seventh place with 21 points to their name.

However, their poor run of form has not been helped by continued uncertainty over the future of the club.

The Premiership outfit remains up for sale, with club boss Max Tshabalala having failed to agree a deal with businesswoman Sinki Leshabane back in September.


