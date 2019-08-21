Sports Minister seeks solution on PSL broadcasting rights

Cape Town - Minister Nathi Mthethwa - in consultation with the Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams - met with Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza and Multichoice Executive chairperson Imtiaz Patel and Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela on Tuesday.

The objective of the meeting was to pave the way for a sustainable and long-term solution to the dispute that has resulted in PSL matches not being broadcast on the public broadcaster (SABC).

The meeting follows an intervention made by Ministers Mthethwa and Ndabeni-Abrahams two weeks ago, when both ministers met with the public broadcaster.

Having heard from both the PSL and Multichoice, Mthethwa confirmed that in 48 hours all affected parties will once again meet and what will culminate from that discussion will be an announcement that will constitute a breakthrough in the current impasse.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, Mthethwa said:

What is a crucial outcome on this day, is that both the PSL and Multichoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter. I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent, which are valid on individual accounts. What can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans. That both Dr Khoza and Messrs Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found. After this interaction, we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday.”