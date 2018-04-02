Shabba yet to sign new Chiefs deal - report

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is yet
to sign a new contract with Amakhosi although reports suggest he and the club
are close to concluding a deal.
Tshabalala has been with the Glamour Boys for 11 years
during which time he has been arguably the most consistent performer as an
outfield player.
The 33-year-old has previously stated he wants to retire at
the club and with the player widely expected to put pen to paper in the near
future, it appears he may well achieve his objective with the Naturena-based
outfit.
Sunday World's source said: "The latest proposed
meeting was supposed to be on Thursday, but Jazzman Mahlakgane (Tshabala's
agent) and the club were not able to meet, because of their busy schedules.
"That's the reason that Shabba has not signed yet, but
he's not going anywhere. The club is happy to keep him and he's happy to
stay."
The publication added that a two-year deal was on the table
for the Bafana Bafana star which would see him continue playing in the famous
black and gold until at least his 35th birthday.
The Soweto-born star is still a productive performer having
recorded four goals and six assists to his name this season.