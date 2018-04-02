NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Shabba yet to sign new Chiefs deal - report

2018-04-02 13:21
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Steve Komphela (Galllo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is yet to sign a new contract with Amakhosi although reports suggest he and the club are close to concluding a deal. 

Tshabalala has been with the Glamour Boys for 11 years during which time he has been arguably the most consistent performer as an outfield player. 

The 33-year-old has previously stated he wants to retire at the club and with the player widely expected to put pen to paper in the near future, it appears he may well achieve his objective with the Naturena-based outfit. 

Sunday World's source said: "The latest proposed meeting was supposed to be on Thursday, but Jazzman Mahlakgane (Tshabala's agent) and the club were not able to meet, because of their busy schedules. 

"That's the reason that Shabba has not signed yet, but he's not going anywhere. The club is happy to keep him and he's happy to stay." 

The publication added that a two-year deal was on the table for the Bafana Bafana star which would see him continue playing in the famous black and gold until at least his 35th birthday. 

The Soweto-born star is still a productive performer having recorded four goals and six assists to his name this season.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  siphiwe tshabalala  |  soccer
