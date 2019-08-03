NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

SABC will NOT broadcast Absa Premiership opening fixtures

2019-08-03 13:02
Related Links

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will NOT broadcast the opening round of Absa Premiership matches this weekend.

According to a press statement on the PSL's website, the 'blackout' was only brought to their attention on Friday by broadcast rights holder, SuperSport.

"Up until the beginning of this week, we were made to believe the final bits were being ironed out towards yet another exciting season that the majority consume on free to air television provided by the SABC," read the press release.

The PSL revealed that it's chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza wrote an urgent letter to Ministers of Communication and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa which "stated the challenges being faced".

The PSL stated that "maybe (it's) time that the nation accept that the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements" and went on to say that this situation is "unacceptable going forward".

"The PSL will provide regular updates to the public as a solution is sought to address this unfortunate situation," it ended.

This is not the first time the SABC have disappointed it's viewers as they failed to televise Banyana Banyana's campaign at this year's Women's Soccer World Cup and also decided not to broadcast the Two Oceans Marathon.

psl

Read more on:    sabc  |  absa premiership  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rugby's new law trials could change the game forever Currie Cup: Red face for which 'S15' union? Messi banned for 3 months after CONMEBOL outburst Bok fullback: Steyn’s worth another look Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana head coach
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Stadium 18:00
AmaZulu v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 04 August 2019
Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:00
Black Leopards v Polokwane City, Thohoyandou Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 06 August 2019
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 