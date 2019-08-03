SABC will NOT broadcast Absa Premiership opening fixtures

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will NOT broadcast the opening round of Absa Premiership matches this weekend.

According to a press statement on the PSL's website, the 'blackout' was only brought to their attention on Friday by broadcast rights holder, SuperSport.

"Up until the beginning of this week, we were made to believe the final bits were being ironed out towards yet another exciting season that the majority consume on free to air television provided by the SABC," read the press release.

The PSL revealed that it's chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza wrote an urgent letter to Ministers of Communication and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa which "stated the challenges being faced".

The PSL stated that "maybe (it's) time that the nation accept that the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements" and went on to say that this situation is "unacceptable going forward".

"The PSL will provide regular updates to the public as a solution is sought to address this unfortunate situation," it ended.

This is not the first time the SABC have disappointed it's viewers as they failed to televise Banyana Banyana's campaign at this year's Women's Soccer World Cup and also decided not to broadcast the Two Oceans Marathon.