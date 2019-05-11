NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SABC to show PSL and English Premiership championship finale

2019-05-11 13:14
PSL trophy (File)
Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that they will broadcast the ABSA Premiership and the Premier League 2018/2019 title deciding matches this coming weekend.

The bumper soccer weekend will start off with the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City which will be shown on SABC 1 from 14:30.

With all ABSA Premiership matches kicking off simultaneously at 15:00, SABC will be provide live updates of the other matches including the other title deciding match between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Sunday at 16:00 on SABC 3, Manchester City will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in the final match of the Premier League season.

SABC Sport will also broadcast the trophy presentations and crowning of the 2018/2019 season champions for both league races on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In August 2018, SABC Sport launched the broadcast of the Premier League, one of the world’s best football leagues. The acquisition of the Premier League has been a success story which has surpassed all expectations with the Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove encounter peaking at 1 million viewers.

In regards to the ABSA Premiership, SABC 1 has been able to bring some of the most exciting matches from this season which has attracted a large television audience. Most notable this season, was the broadcast of both Soweto derby matches between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, delivering an average of four million viewers. In addition, the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates match on November 10, 2018 reached almost three million people.

 

