Absa Premiership

SABC apologises for lack of radio coverage for PSL games

2018-12-07 18:28
Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has apologised for the lack of radio commentary for ABSA Premiership games this season. 

At present, the SABC only covers PSL games on television through SABC 1.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the SABC said that they would continue to work with the PSL "in order to find an amicable solution to bringing PSL matches to SABC radio."

This is not the first time the two organisations could not agree on a deal to bring soccer to the people of South Africa.

In October, the cash strapped public broadcaster ruled out showing crucial Bafana Bafana African Cup of Nations qualifying games thanks to a dispute with the PSL over broadcast terms. 

At the time, South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO Danny Jordaan said a "disrespectful" figure offered by the SABC to broadcast Bafana Bafana fixtures simply was not enough and had dropped from R150 million to R10 million. 

The SABC are currently the sole broadcast sponsor of the Mzansi Super League, the first professional T20 cricket league in South Africa which takes place until December 16.

FULL SABC STATEMENT

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise to the millions of football loving fans, as the SABC will not be broadcasting PSL matches on SABC radio platforms. At this stage, PSL matches will only be broadcast on television channel SABC 1.

The SABC will continue engaging with the PSL in order to find an amicable solution to bringing PSL matches on SABC radio."

Cape Town City v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
