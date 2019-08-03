NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

SABC apologises to South Africans for PSL 'blackout'

2019-08-03 14:56
Absa Premiership trophy
Absa Premiership trophy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have confirmed that they have not reached an agreement with broadcast holders SuperSport to screen the Absa Premiership.

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season kicked off on Saturday at 15:00.

The Premier Soccer League released a statement on Saturday morning stating that they were only aware of the 'blackout' on Friday, the eve of the season.

In the PSL's statement they declared that "maybe (it's) time that the nation accept that the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements" and went on to say that this situation is "unacceptable going forward".

"The PSL will provide regular updates to the public as a solution is sought to address this unfortunate situation," ended the PSL.

Meanwhile, the SABC informed the public an hour before the first game kick-off's that they have no reached an "sublicense agreement" with SuperSport.

"The SABC was expected to pay SuperSport R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years, and during that period, the SABC would have made revenue of only R9.8 million per year. This would not have been a commercially viable agreement for the SABC," read the statement.

"Over the last five years, the public broadcaster has incurred a loss of R1.3 billion in relation to the broadcast of PSL matches and a decision has been taken that any agreement entered into, should be financially sound and sustainable for the business, ensuring that there is return on investment for the organisation.

SABC's Acting Chief Operations Officer (ACOO) stated Craig van Rooyen that the "SABC would like to apologise to all South Africans. However, for the financial sustainability of the SABC, we will not continue with deals that are not commercially viable."

Read more on:    sabc  |  psl  |  absa premiership  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rugby's new law trials could change the game forever Messi banned for 3 months after CONMEBOL outburst Schoenmaker smashes FINA World Cup record in Tokyo Golden Lions come from behind to edge Cheetahs Currie Cup: Red face for which 'S15' union?
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Stadium 18:00
AmaZulu v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 04 August 2019
Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:00
Black Leopards v Polokwane City, Thohoyandou Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 06 August 2019
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 