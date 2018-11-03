NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

SA football mourns as PSL coach Sikhakhane passes away

2018-11-03 13:23
Roger Sikhakhane (Supplied)
Roger Sikhakhane (Supplied)
Cape Town - South African soccer coach Roger Sikhakhane, who coached Chippa United and Thanda Royal Zulu, has passed away.

The news was confirmed on Saturday on the Royal Eagles Instagram account as the local soccer community mourned.

Royal Eagles, in South Africa's NFD, was the last club that Sikhakhane had coached but he had been placed on sick leave. 

Sikhakhane, who had led Thanda Roya Zulu to the NFD title in the 2016-2017 season, was 42-years-old and had been in an Empangeni hospital for the last three weeks. 

The PSL confirmed that there would be a moment of silence before kick-off at all NFD and Telkom Knockout matches.

"As the @royaleaglesfc team and all our associates would like to pass our condolences to the Skhakhane family of late Coach Roger Skhakhane. Their loss is our loss their pain is our pain, he played a very massive role in our team... he’ll forever be remembered. May your soul REST IN PEACE our Coach Leader Soldier," the club said on its Instagram page.

roger sikhakhane
Video Highlights
