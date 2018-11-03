SA football mourns as PSL coach Sikhakhane passes away

Cape Town - South African soccer coach Roger Sikhakhane, who coached Chippa United and Thanda Royal Zulu, has passed away.

The news was confirmed on Saturday on the Royal Eagles Instagram account as the local soccer community mourned.

Royal Eagles, in South Africa's NFD, was the last club that Sikhakhane had coached but he had been placed on sick leave.

Sikhakhane, who had led Thanda Roya Zulu to the NFD title in the 2016-2017 season, was 42-years-old and had been in an Empangeni hospital for the last three weeks.

The PSL confirmed that there would be a moment of silence before kick-off at all NFD and Telkom Knockout matches.

"As the @royaleaglesfc team and all our associates would like to pass our condolences to the Skhakhane family of late Coach Roger Skhakhane. Their loss is our loss their pain is our pain, he played a very massive role in our team... he’ll forever be remembered. May your soul REST IN PEACE our Coach Leader Soldier," the club said on its Instagram page.

MOMENT OF SILENCE:



The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the late Royal Eagles coach, Roger Sikhakhane.



This will apply at all Telkom Knockout and National First Division fixtures taking place this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0UtVKiG3Cr — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 3, 2018

Sad news learning of the passing on of coach Roger Sikhakhane.

RIP coach.

I saw him a few months ago at a tournament in Ladysmith & he didn't look very well.

What a loss! pic.twitter.com/rHpb79EIQV — Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) November 3, 2018

Rest well, old friend ??



The Team of Choice has learnt of the passing of coach, Roger Sikhakhane.

A great servant to the beautiful game.

We convey our heartfelt condolences. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/oTJ0VQtKkd — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) November 3, 2018

The club is saddened to learn of the passing of South African coach Roger Sikhakhane. Thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragic loss. #RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/gufj43qkJh — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 3, 2018

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Roger Sikhakhane on the news of his passing. May you find peace and solace in this time of need. From all of the Lamontville Golden Arrows family pic.twitter.com/ITJLGKXOWN — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) November 3, 2018