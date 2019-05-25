SA football community mourns as Nedbank Cup winner dies in car crash

Cape Town - South African footballer Thembinkosi Mbamba has died after being involved in a car accident, his club has confirmed.
The 23-year-old played for TS Galaxy FC, the National First Division club that had stunned Kaizer Chiefs last weekend by winning the Nedbank Cup final in what was one of South African football's great underdog stories.
Mbamba had started that match before being substituted.
While details surrounding the accident are unclear, the club confirmed the news via its social media channels on Saturday morning.
"A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing," the club tweeted.
"Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him.
"Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket."
The PSL have confirmed that a moment's silence will be held before the promotion/relegation play-off match between Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila