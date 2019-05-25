NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

SA football community mourns as Nedbank Cup winner dies in car crash

2019-05-25 14:31
Thembinkosi Mbamba (Supplied)
Thembinkosi Mbamba (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African footballer Thembinkosi Mbamba has died after being involved in a car accident, his club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old played for TS Galaxy FC, the National First Division club that had stunned Kaizer Chiefs last weekend by winning the Nedbank Cup final in what was one of South African football's great underdog stories. 

Mbamba had started that match before being substituted. 

While details surrounding the accident are unclear, the club confirmed the news via its social media channels on Saturday morning. 

"A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing," the club tweeted.

"Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him.

"Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket."

The PSL have confirmed that a moment's silence will be held before the promotion/relegation play-off match between Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas thrash Sri Lanka to boost World Cup morale Now Bulls MUST bag a NZ win Kuridrani hat-trick helps Brumbies overcome Bulls Warner booed, heckled by English crowd in Southampton Semenya to return to track in 2 000m race in Paris suburbs
Former SA Formula One star passes away SA's ATP World Team Cup participation depends on Kevin Anderson CWC Proteas: Starting XI uncertainty cause for concern Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! Sharks without Akker, Beast for Lions derby

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 