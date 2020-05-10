Radebe: It's a tough call but Chiefs should be given the PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe believes the PSL should award Amakhosi with the 2019/20 league title, even though it will be a difficult decision to make.

With the season on pause due to the coronavirus lockdown, and with no indication of when or if it will resume, Radebe reckons tough decisions need to be made.

Chiefs currently sit at the top of the Absa Premiership standings with a four-point lead over Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

"We have never been through such a difficult time. It's not just South Africa but the whole world," Radebe told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

"So, I think the first thing [to do] is to think about the people's health and since we have stopped everything, we are on lockdown, I think we should wait until the time is right.

"Leaders make difficult decisions and that's why you are a leader and up there. We all make difficult decisions whether we are at home or at work.

"Yes I said that we have to make a decision. We make decisions every day but this one let's look and let's think about the players, let's look at the fans so that we can start again, afresh, whenever this Covid-19 subsides.

"That's it [the season should end with Chiefs being crowned champions]. As difficult as it is. I know people will be criticising.

"There will be a lot of talk, there is talk already. But this is what it is. Let's look at the log and according to the log, let everybody accept that this has happened.

"Yes, they will talk about Kaizer Chiefs having won the league because of Covid-19 or somebody will be relegated because of Covid-19.

"But that is what it is. These are the difficult decisions that have to be made by the people who are put there to make those decisions."

- TEAMtalk media