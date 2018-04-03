PSL to observe moment of silence for Winnie Mandela

Cape Town - As the world mourns the passing of one of the greatest revolutionaries of our time Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the football family will pay its respect to the "Mother of the Nation" ahead of the domestic football fixtures.

The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

This will apply to all Absa Premiership, National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Shield fixtures from today until she is laid to rest.

The League is saddened by the passing of Madikizela-Mandela - a true pillar of the struggle and a person, who sacrificed so much in the fight against apartheid and in the emancipation of the mind.