PSL condemns 'acts of hooliganism' during Celtic, CT City clash

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the pitch invasion that took place during the Absa Premiership clash between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City.

The match, played at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein, was called off by the referee when spectators invaded the pitch around 23 minutes into the first half and started throwing objects.

"The League is awaiting full reports from the match commissioner and other security role players as to what transpired," said the statement.

It is still unclear if the fixture will be replayed at this point.

PSL STATEMENT