Absa Premiership

PSL announce nearly R40m in prize money for new season

2019-06-26 12:11
Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League has confirmed a total of R39.9 million in prize money for the upcoming 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

That represents an increase of 35% from the previous campaign and will see the league champions pocket R15 million (up from R10 million in 2018/19).

The side finishing bottom - and thus relegated - will take home R440 000.

All prize money excludes VAT.

Meanwhile, the PSL also revealed the opening day fixtures for the upcoming season.

Reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Tshwane rivals SuperSport United while Orlando Pirates entertain Bloemfontein Celtic in the standout clashes.

Cape Town City start their fourth season in the top flight with an away trip to Baroka FC while Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Highlands Park.

Newly promoted Stellenbosch FC host Chippa United in their first ever top-flight fixture.

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season will kick off on the weekend of August 3/4.

REVISED 2019/20 PRIZE MONEY

PSL

Image courtesy of Gomolemo Motshwane

Opening weekend fixtures:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3  

Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United - 15:00

Baroka FC vs Cape Town City - 15:00

Stellenbosch FC v Chippa United - 15:00

Orlando Pirates v Bloemfontein Celtic - 18:00

AmaZulu v Bidvest Wits - 20:15

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs - 15:00

Black Leopards v Polokwane City - 15:00

Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United - 15:00 

