Absa Premiership

Popular SABC sports analyst David Kekana dies

2019-08-26 08:42
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Popular SABC sports analyst and anchor David Kekana passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday.

He was 47.

Kekana's family confirmed in a statement on Monday that the veteran journalist passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

He had worked at the SABC for 18 years and was best known as a local soccer analyst.

Tributes poured in on social media following Kekana’s death.

"We send our condolences the family and friends of Mzansi's veteran sports analyst and soccer fanatic David Kekana. Kekane worked at the SABC for 18 years. His contribution to the sporting fraternity will be missed," the South African Government's official account tweeted.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa also tweeted: "Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football Analyst, David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to 2 decades & his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones #RIPDavidKekana."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

