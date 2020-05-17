NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Players must be consulted regarding PSL return

2020-05-17 16:20
Kaizer Chiefs fans
Kaizer Chiefs fans (Gallo Images)
South African Players' Union (SAFPU) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe insists Absa Premiership players should be included in discussions regarding the resumption of football.

The PSL held talks with the South African Football Association (SAFA) this week to plan a way forward, but Gaoshubelwe believes players should also have their say when it comes to health regulations that affect them.

"What is the most important thing for us is the health of players, safety-wise as well as the livelihoods of players," said Gaoshubelwe on Daily Sun.

"We must find the balance between the two. If these things are taken care of, just like all the other sectors, players will be able to play.

"We have made our submissions to both the league and Safa."

The Belgian Pro League, Eredivisie, and Ligue 1 have all scrapped their seasons, but Gaoshubelwe says it's not so simple for the PSL.

"We cannot thumb suck decisions [because] those leagues have stopped therefore we must do the same," he added.

"If we follow them, we have to know what will happen to players' contracts if we do not continue [and complete the PSL season]."

- TEAMtalk media

absa premiership  |  soccer  |  coronavirus

 

