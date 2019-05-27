Pitso: The best way for players to prove me wrong...

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he picks players in his starting-11 who deliver the goods and work hard for the team.

Mosimane has at times been criticised for alienating certain players in his squad with the likes of Andile Jali, Toni Silva, George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Jeremy Brockie starved of playing time.

The experienced mentor has also fielded players out of position because he lacked confidence in the form of some of his highly paid stars.

He once used right-back Thapelo Morena as a striker whereas Rivaldo Coetzee has been fielded as a defensive midfielder despite the players at his avail.

Nonetheless, the 54-year-old insists those who do the business when given the opportunity will ultimately always be favoured.

He told reporters: "I always say the best way for players to prove me wrong when they are not playing is to grab their chance when they get one.

"You can't have issues with players when you are a coach and the stakes are high. As a coach, you always want to win. So why have issues with a player that can help you win games? Only small coaches have issues. If you prove me wrong, I will play you. If I have a player that can help me win games, I will play you.

"When you do well and score, you don't do it for me. It's your job. Should we applaud you for coming to work? I don't have favourites. I want to keep my job, so I must play the best players."