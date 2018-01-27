Pitso: Maybe I'll play five at back v Chiefs

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested he may use a defensive-minded approach when facing a more conservative Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday evening's Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Mosimane is a major exponent of all-out attacking football however he has hinted he may switch tactics as a draw against Chiefs will suit his team.

Currently, the Brazilians lead the league with 34 points whereas Amakhosi are in third on 29 points.

Meanwhile, the home team generally adopt a conservative approach with coach Steve Komphela not widely known for playing a bold and daring style of attacking football.

Mosimane told reporters: "Maybe I will play with five at the back. I"m responding to what the log says. We don't want to lose. We must be smart. We might not win, but we are not losing this one.

"This is a big game. I wish I can play this game with a fully fit team. But I can't complain. We are going to be smart. We won't play into their hands.

"We know how they play. I also want to use speed and play the counter-attack. Maybe I will play counter-attack. We can also be conservative, why not? I don't play mind games. I'm serious."