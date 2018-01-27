NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Pitso: Maybe I'll play five at back v Chiefs

2018-01-27 15:58
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested he may use a defensive-minded approach when facing a more conservative Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday evening's Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Mosimane is a major exponent of all-out attacking football however he has hinted he may switch tactics as a draw against Chiefs will suit his team.

Currently, the Brazilians lead the league with 34 points whereas Amakhosi are in third on 29 points. 

Meanwhile, the home team generally adopt a conservative approach with coach Steve Komphela not widely known for playing a bold and daring style of attacking football. 

Mosimane told reporters: "Maybe I will play with five at the back. I"m responding to what the log says. We don't want to lose. We must be smart. We might not win, but we are not losing this one.

"This is a big game. I wish I can play this game with a fully fit team. But I can't complain. We are going to be smart. We won't play into their hands. 

"We know how they play. I also want to use speed and play the counter-attack. Maybe I will play counter-attack. We can also be conservative, why not? I don't play mind games. I'm serious."

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  pitso mosimane  |  soccer
Read News24’s Comments Policy

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 January 2018
SuperSport United v Wits, Lucas Moripe Stadium 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 28 January 2018
Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City FC, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v Baroka FC, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:30
Wednesday, 31 January 2018
Ajax Cape Town v Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v AmaZulu FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test
 
 
