Pitso lambasts officiating after Tshwane derby draw

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane hit out at the standard of refereeing in the Absa Premiership after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by SuperSport United.

The Brazilians fell behind to a Thabo Mnyamane strike in the 11th minute, but equalised in the 78th through Percy Tau to salvage a point.

Mosimane told SuperSport TV he was unconvinced that Matsatsantsa's goal should have stood.

“It’s a difficult time for referees at this stage. They are human beings. Unfortunately, mistakes can cost you the league. It’s difficult now because I come from the stands and I have to keep leadership," he said.

“But it’s very difficult sometimes to keep leadership. You heard what Gavin Hunt said, you heard what Benni (McCarthy) said. Benni will forever be called to the DC because that guy there, Mr Barker, only wants to collect money from the coaches.

“I’m not sure about the SuperSport goal. What I know is that the linesman was late and it was probably not offside. What I can guarantee is he was late not once, twice or three times — he was forever late."

McCarthy and Hunt have been equally critical of referees this season, with the former recently having been ordered by the Premier Soccer League to explain why he blamed "bad refereeing" for Cape Town City's poor form.

Mosimane has added to the Premiership's dissenting voices with his comments, but despite failing to beat Matsatsantsa, his side remained four points clear at the top of the league with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs following suit.