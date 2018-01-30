Pitso: I want Percy to go, but ...

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Percy Tau should be looking to play in 'the top five leagues in Europe'.

The 23-year-old Bafana Bafana forward was on Monday linked with a move to either Russian Premier League club FC Rostov or Denmark side Midtjylland.

His club coach Mosimane accepts that the precocious talent could leave Sundowns, but says that Tau deserves to play in a higher profile league where he can also have the chance to participate in the Champions League.

"Percy will always have (interest). I mean for a young player of that age and he is doing very well, there will always be a team in Europe who want him," said Mosimane.

"But you must understand that some teams in Europe, they might not be paying better than Sundowns, so it doesn't mean that the team in Europe wants Percy.

"As I said, I want Percy to go to the top five leagues in Europe and represent us well there, and let’s have a player in the Champions League from South Africa, we are missing that.

"Like when we had Steven Pienaar playing for Ajax Amsterdam, (Borussia) Dortmund. Like when Benni (McCarthy) was playing for Porto, it is about time we have something genuine, not Denmark or Sweden."