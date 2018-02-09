Pitso has full faith in Manqoba

Cape Town - Suspended Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he won't be micromanaging his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi during Friday night's Nedbank Cup match.

Sundowns take on second tier outfit Cape Town All Stars in a last 32 encounter at Athlone Stadium, the same venue where Mosimane was sent off by referee Victor Gomes just a week ago in the 1-0 win over Cape Town City in the league.

The Brazilians' mentor says however that he won't be relaying messages from the stands down to the bench as he has full trust in Mngqithi's ability.

"It teaches you to involve the people you work with on your plans, on your thinking. If they know your game plan, then there's no need to phone," Mosimane told KickOff.

"It's how you as a head coach work with your assistant.

"Sometimes head coaches do their own thing and their assistants only see the line-up on the day of the match.

"When you have a good assistant who has been at the highest [level], you are able to talk and give instructions.

"I was smiling in the stands [against Cape Town City] and I never sent anybody say 'tell Manqoba this or tell Manqoba that' because he knows the plan. We do match analysis together, so you must empower your assistant."