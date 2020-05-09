NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Pitso fears for townships if PSL restarts

2020-05-09 18:34
Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Pitso Mosimane says the premature return of football, even behind closed doors, poses a number of potential problems.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is eager for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to resume but can't yet see a safe way for this to happen.

Discussions are ongoing on ensuring the safety of players, staff and administrators once the decision to resume playing is made.

Speaking to KickOff, Mosimane explained: "If you quarantine for 14 days and we check and make sure everybody in that space - from TV crew, [club] members, journalists, everybody - if anybody who will play in that space is quarantined and checked, I think we can [finish the season behind closed doors]."

He however warned: "People can watch from home. But you know in the townships, when people watch from home, what's going to happen? They will flock to where the TV is, and then it's not one or two people watching, it's people from all over the place."

Mosimane hinted that DStv access should be made "open" for football fans but said it would be difficult for people to self-isolate in the townships.

Sundowns are currently second on the Absa Premiership standings, with 13 wins from 21 games. They trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by four points but have a game in hand.

- TEAMtalk media

 

