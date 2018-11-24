NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Pirates rock Chiefs to book place in TKO final

2018-11-24 17:00
Dumsani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs and Innocent Maela o
Dumsani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs and Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirate
Related Links

Cape Town - Zambian Justin Shonga punished a slow-reacting Kaizer Chiefs defence to score the late goal that gave Orlando Pirates a 2-1 victory Saturday in the Telkom Knockout semi-final.

READ: As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch put the Buccaneers ahead after 13 minutes at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Indian Ocean port city Durban and Colombian Leonardo Castro levelled five minutes later.

The clash between the two biggest crowd-pullers in South African sport appeared to be heading for extra time when Shonga struck six minutes from time.

After a failed bicycle-kick attempt to connect with a cross, the Zambian rose from the ground and poked a shot across goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune into the far corner of the net.

Pirates will play trophy-holders Wits or Baroka, who meet Sunday in northern city Polokwane, in the final on December 8.

"We stuck to our plan, played patiently and deserved to win," was the verdict of Serbia-born Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Chiefs' Italian coach Giovanni Solinas admitted that a second loss to Pirates in two months -- they were also beaten 2-1 in a league match -- greatly saddened him.

"I feel a lot of pain and disappointment because this was a semi-final my team could have won. We had enough scoring chances but luck was not on our side."

Both clubs now turn their attention to the 2018/2019 African club competitions as they host preliminary round first leg fixtures next week.

Pirates play Light Stars of the Seychelles in the CAF Champions League and Chiefs meet Zimamoto of Zanzibar in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Orlando Pirates

2018-11-24 14:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies duo dropped for bringing women back to hotel room Mickelson edges Woods in playoff to earn $9m cash prize LIVE: Wales v Springboks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Orlando Pirates Cheika denies trying to cover-up reason for Beale axing
Tom Shanklin chats to Sport24 WATCH: Bok legend back at Ellis Park after 2 decades ICC World T20 set to be renamed from 2020 Knee injury rules Lungi Ngidi out for 3 months Ex-Wales centre: Kolisi lucky to escape headbutt ban

Fixtures
Tuesday, 27 November 2018
Maritzburg United v Chippa United, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
Highlands Park v AmaZulu, Makhulong Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 28 November 2018
Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Black Leopards v Mamelodi Sundowns, Thohoyandou Stadium 19:30
Friday, 30 November 2018
Chippa United v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 