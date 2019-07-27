NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Pirates floor Chiefs to claim Soweto derby bragging rights

2019-07-27 17:27
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs and Mthokozisi Dub
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs and Mthokozisi Dube of Orlando Pirates (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates were largely on top throughout as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in Saturday's Carling Black Label Cup final at FNB Stadium.

Lazarous Kambole started in attack ahead of Leonardo Castro whereas Brilliant Khuzwayo was dropped from the line-up due to injury at the expense of Leonardo Castro.

In the early exchanges, Dumisani Zuma threatened Sandilands' goal but his looping shot failed to hit the back of the net.

Nonetheless, following a horrendous mistake at the back by Chiefs, Augustine Mulenga profited as a shot came back off the post and the Zambia star struck home.

Not long afterwards, Kambole was guilty of missing an absolute sitter as he failed to convert into a gaping goal.

Around the half-an-hour mark, the talk-of-the-town Thembinkosi Lorch showed his class as he struck a goal-of-the-season contender curler beyond Bruce Bvuma.

Just before the break, Ramahlwe Mphahlele was forced off with injury as Reeve Frosler joined the fray in his place.

In the second stanza, Chiefs showed improvement in the final third but still were not able to trouble the scorers.

Changes were made after the break as Kabelo Mahlasela came in for Siphelele Ntshangase while new Pirates signing Fortune Makaringe replaced the lively Lorch.

With that said, Khama Billiat showed quick feet on the edge of the area before firing in a low shot which Sandilands did well to get down to save.

Kambole ran in for the follow-up but his strike went into the side-netting though he was offside anyway.

Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic were also introduced with there being signs of a potentially promising partnership.

Castro headed an effort over the bar whereas Frosler struck a fierce effort from distance which Sandilands palmed away.

The Sea Robbers had a golden chance to strike a third on the counter but substitute Fortune Makaringe dragged his strike wide, when a pass across goal to fellow sub Gabadinho Mhango may have been a better option.

It was Pirates' fifth Carling Black Label Cup win.

Teams:

Chiefs

Bvuma, Mphahlele (Frosler 42'), Cardoso, Mathoho, Gordinho, Maluleka, Ntshangase, Billiat, Zuma, Parker, Kambole

Pirates

Sandilands, Dube, Jele, Chabalala, Maela, Motshwari, Lorch, Pule,  Memela, Mulenga, Shonga

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Stadium 18:00
AmaZulu v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 04 August 2019
Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:00
Black Leopards v Polokwane City, Thohoyandou Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 06 August 2019
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
