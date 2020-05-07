NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Orlando Pirates player tests positive for Covid-19

2020-05-07 12:24
Ben Motshwari
Ben Motshwari (Gallo Images)
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, which is believed to be the first such case among footballers in the country.

The Buccaneers on Thursday confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari presented with flu like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his result has come back positive.

Motshwari, 29, is asymptomatic and is currently in self isolation at home for the next 14 days.

Sport24 has contacted the club for more information.

In accordance with relevant protocols, the relevant health authorities have been notified of the case by the club.

"The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time," the club said via a statement.

In a message to all South Africans, Pirates urged citizens of Mzansi to continue practicing safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection.

"Always wash your hands, wear masks in public and always remember to practice physical distancing."

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

