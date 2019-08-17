NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Orlando Pirates coach quits

2019-08-17 06:39
Milutin Sredojevic
Milutin Sredojevic (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Milutin Sredojevic has stepped down as head coach of Orlando Pirates after two seasons in charge.

The decision follows the Soweto giants' 3-0 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on Wednesday.

"The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management's decision to accept Mr Sredojevic to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature," Pirates said via a statement released on their official website.

Pirates added that Rhulani Mokwena would assume coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.

 

