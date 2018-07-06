Ndoro case throws PSL start date into doubt

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to appeal against the South Gauteng High Court's decision to overturn their Ndorogate ruling, pending approval from the Board of Governors.



READ: Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer



On Monday, Judge Denise Fisher set aside the ruling by SAFA Arbitrator William Mokhari and ordered that Ajax should regain their PSL status.

Fisher referred the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro - over which Ajax had effectively been relegated - to the FIFA Players Status Committee.

The PSL's executive committee met in Parktown on Thursday to discuss the way forward. Following this, chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza addressed the media.

"Where we are with the judgement is that the matter must be directed to FIFA, and for the record, it's important to note that we did go to FIFA at an earlier stage and they gave a ruling on this matter," said Khoza.

"Again we wrote to FIFA and they gave the second ruling that the matter must be referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the national association, which as you know we did.

"But, again, we are sitting with this kind of decision now which leaves us to ponder as to what the options available to us are as the league.

"Having considered the matter today, we have arrived at a position that the judgement handed down must be appealed."

Khoza said that reasons for the appeal would be released to the public after the Board of Governors meet next week Thursday, also saying that next week's meeting would decide whether the appeal would go to the Supreme Court of Appeals or straight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 2018/19 season is set to kick off in the first weekend of August, but Khoza admitted that this could be put in jeopardy by the ongoing saga.

"We are working towards the league starting on time," Khoza said. "In life, there are no certainties."