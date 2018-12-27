Mosimane: Wits are title favourites

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane considers Wits as favourites to win the Absa Premiership title this season due to a lack of continental action.

The Clever Boys are top of the standings at the halfway mark of the season, three points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians trail the table-toppers by eight points, albeit with three games in hand.

However, with Sundowns and Pirates set to feature in the group stages of the CAF Champions League from January through to March, Wits will have a fitness advantage over their title rivals.

"It's going to be tough because we've now added six games into our programmes," Mosimane is quoted as saying by IOL website.

"And you have to travel. That's why I always tip Wits to be at the forefront of the league race, because they are a well-rested team."

Looking ahead to the Champions League group stages, Mosimane his highlighted the possibility of being put in the same group as Pirates.

He added: "This is what we need. Look at the North Africans: they always have two teams in the group stage, sometimes in the same group.

"I think that it's possible that we could be in the same group as Pirates. I don't think that we will be in the same pot. We'll probably be in Pot B, and they can't be ahead of us in terms of points.

"They can't be in the same pot as us, so if we aren't in the same pot, there's a possibility that we could be in the same group," he concluded.