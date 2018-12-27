NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Mosimane: Wits are title favourites

2018-12-27 08:16
Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane
Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane considers Wits as favourites to win the Absa Premiership title this season due to a lack of continental action.

The Clever Boys are top of the standings at the halfway mark of the season, three points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians trail the table-toppers by eight points, albeit with three games in hand.

However, with Sundowns and Pirates set to feature in the group stages of the CAF Champions League from January through to March, Wits will have a fitness advantage over their title rivals.

"It's going to be tough because we've now added six games into our programmes," Mosimane is quoted as saying by IOL website.

"And you have to travel. That's why I always tip Wits to be at the forefront of the league race, because they are a well-rested team."

Looking ahead to the Champions League group stages, Mosimane his highlighted the possibility of being put in the same group as Pirates.

He added: "This is what we need. Look at the North Africans: they always have two teams in the group stage, sometimes in the same group.

"I think that it's possible that we could be in the same group as Pirates. I don't think that we will be in the same pot. We'll probably be in Pot B, and they can't be ahead of us in terms of points.

"They can't be in the same pot as us, so if we aren't in the same pot, there's a possibility that we could be in the same group," he concluded.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  wits  |  psl  |  pitso mosimane  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner asked me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft Olivier steals limelight from record breaker Steyn Shaun Pollock congratulates 'SA's best' Steyn on new record Steyn makes history, breaks Pollock's record Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Friday, 04 January 2019
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 05 January 2019
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 15:30
Polokwane City v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Free State Stars v Wits, Goble Park 18:00
SuperSport United v Cape Town City, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Highlands Park v Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 06 January 2019
Baroka FC v Black Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 