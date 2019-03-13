Sundowns boss Mosimane lashes out at referee Gomes

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he warned forward Gaston Sirino to "be very careful" ahead of his sending off against Maritzburg United on Tuesday evening.

The 'Downs boss admitted he was wary of Sirino getting into trouble with referee Victor Gomes due to both individuals being "emotional".

And that is exactly what transpired as Sirino received his marching orders in the second half after arguing with Gomez over being shown a yellow card.

Sirino's dismissal saw 'Downs reduced to 10 men for the final half hour, and while Maritzburg did manage to pull one back in the closing stages of the contest, the visitors were able to hold on to claim all three points.

"I told Gaston (Sirino) before the match, I said 'be very careful' because he (Victor Gomes) once told me that Gaston is reactionary," Mosimane said.



"Gaston is emotional, so is Gomes. So those two together, something is going to give way and whoever has the authority will defeat the other one.

"I spoke to him (the referee) ... he was too quick.

"If he (Gaston) was swearing of course he (Gomes) must take him out. But he didn't swear, I know that. Gaston is emotional, we know that, but the referee was also emotional.

"Emotional intelligence was needed by the referee. I think he could've warned him."