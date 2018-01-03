NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Mngqithi: Pitso combines the best of the Manchester bosses

2018-01-03 14:03
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Brazilians mentor Pitso Mosimane shares characteristics with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Along with Bidvest Wits' Gavin Hunt, Mosimane is the most decorated coach currently working in the PSL and recently celebrated five years at Sundowns, a length of stay generally unheard of in this country.

Mosimane, who won the 2016 CAF Champions League with 'Downs, can at times appear a prickly character, especially during interviews or press conferences, much like Mourinho.

But like the Manchester United boss, there is said to be another side to Mosimane's character which the public do not often see.

"Firstly‚ I think the split personality that people see makes him very successful‚" Mngqithi told SowetanLive.

"People see him as a very volatile‚ crazy coach who fights with players and everyone. I think that deflects from the person he truly is. Pitso is a very kind person‚ very generous‚ very friendly‚ with such a sense of humour that many people are not aware of."

Mngqithi believes that Mosimane's approach is a way of a protecting his players from the public spotlight.

"Those contrasts‚ I think‚ take the attention away from the team to him," he added. "Because his players can die for him. When it comes to the family of his team‚ you cannot touch him. He visits players' families in times of trouble.

"All that Pitso does shields his players. He takes everything. The blame goes to him. Even the public looks at the coach as this bad guy when things are going wrong. 

"I think that is the biggest secret of his success‚ let alone what is known that Pitso is crazily in love with the game‚ and because of that love and passion he leaves no stone unturned."

But while Mosimane shares some personality traits to Mourinho, Mngqithi says that in terms of his football philosophy, the former Bafana Bafana coach is more similar to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, considered by many to be the best in the world.

"There is a comparison but there is also contrast. I would compare his personality to Jose Mourinho‚ but I can tell you without doubt that Mourinho's style of play is the biggest contrast to Pitso's.

"Mourinho's defensive strategies and less passion to play good football. Pitso on that side becomes a Pep.

"So, the personality of Mourinho - being demanding‚ looking arrogant. But even Mourinho has features people don't know about him‚ like how religious he is. His players will also die for him," he continued.

"But for the game Pitso likes to play‚ I would always compare him to Pep."

