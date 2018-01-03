Cape Town - Mamelodi
Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says
Brazilians mentor Pitso Mosimane shares characteristics
with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
Along with Bidvest
Wits' Gavin Hunt, Mosimane is the most decorated coach currently working in the
PSL and recently celebrated five years at Sundowns, a length of stay generally
unheard of in this country.
Mosimane, who won the
2016 CAF Champions League with 'Downs, can at times appear a prickly character,
especially during interviews or press conferences, much like Mourinho.
But like the
Manchester United boss, there is said to be another side to Mosimane's
character which the public do not often see.
"Firstly‚ I think
the split personality that people see makes him very successful‚" Mngqithi
told SowetanLive.
"People see him
as a very volatile‚ crazy coach who fights with players and everyone. I think
that deflects from the person he truly is. Pitso is a very kind person‚ very
generous‚ very friendly‚ with such a sense of humour that many people are not
aware of."
Mngqithi believes that
Mosimane's approach is a way of a protecting his players from the public
spotlight.
"Those contrasts‚
I think‚ take the attention away from the team to him," he added.
"Because his players can die for him. When it comes to the family of his
team‚ you cannot touch him. He visits players' families in times of trouble.
"All that Pitso
does shields his players. He takes everything. The blame goes to him. Even the
public looks at the coach as this bad guy when things are going wrong.
"I think that is
the biggest secret of his success‚ let alone what is known that Pitso is
crazily in love with the game‚ and because of that love and passion he leaves
no stone unturned."
But while Mosimane
shares some personality traits to Mourinho, Mngqithi says that in terms of his
football philosophy, the former Bafana Bafana coach is more similar to
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, considered by many to be the best in the
world.
"There is a
comparison but there is also contrast. I would compare his personality to Jose
Mourinho‚ but I can tell you without doubt that Mourinho's style of play is the
biggest contrast to Pitso's.
"Mourinho's
defensive strategies and less passion to play good football. Pitso on that side
becomes a Pep.
"So, the
personality of Mourinho - being demanding‚ looking arrogant. But even Mourinho
has features people don't know about him‚ like how religious he is. His players
will also die for him," he continued.
"But for the game
Pitso likes to play‚ I would always compare him to Pep."