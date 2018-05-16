Messi, Iniesta included in Barca squad to face 'Downs

Cape Town - Superstars Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta were just some of the names included as Spanish giants Barcelona named their squad to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Mandela Centenary Cup.

The showpiece event is set to take place on Wednesday, May 16 at the FNB Stadium. Kick-off is set for 18:15.

Masandawana head coach Pitso Mosimane revealed his excitement to come up against one of the best football teams in world football.

"The Barca game is for the guys to get experience, to see how far we are, what’s the difference between us and Barca and what’s the difference between the PSL and La Liga," Mosimane said.

The encounter between the Brazilians and Barcelona will be available to all South Africans as the game will be broadcast on national broadcaster SABC and SuperSport.

Nzimande also told reporters that extra security had been procured for the sold out clash.

Barcelona are set to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday morning on the day of the clash and will fly out back to Spain after the conclusion of the game.