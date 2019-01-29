Maritzburg United appoint Eric Tinkler as head coach

Cape Town - Absa Premiership strugglers Maritzburg United have announced the appointment of Eric Tinkler as their new head coach, replacing Muhsin Ertugral.

Ertugral was only appointed in December but lasted exactly one month as he saw his side record five defeats in a row from five games.

The experienced Turk parted ways with the Team of Choice on Monday following the club's early exit from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of National First Division outfit Witbank Spurs.

The Team of Choice have now acted swiftly in bringing in the former Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport mentor Tinkler. The 48-year-old was himself sacked as Chippa United coach in December and will be keen to resurrect his managerial career.

Since leaving Cape Town City for SuperSport United at the end of the 2016/2017 season, Tinkler lasted just nine months at the Tshwane club before then being sacked again by Chippa after a disastrous three month spell.

Maritzburg are a team in crisis rooted to the bottom of the Absa Premiership standings having collected just 11 points from 18 games.

Tinkler's first area of concern will be to improve the team's attack with Maritzburg having only scored an astonishing 6 league goals so far this season, resulting in them being four points adrift in 16th spot.

Maritzburg United standings:

Position - 16th Played - 18 Won - 1 Drawn - 8 Lost - 9 Goals for - 6 Goals against - 17 Points - 11