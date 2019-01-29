NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Maritzburg United appoint Eric Tinkler as head coach

2019-01-29 09:11
Eric Tinkler (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Absa Premiership strugglers Maritzburg United have announced the appointment of Eric Tinkler as their new head coach, replacing Muhsin Ertugral.

Ertugral was only appointed in December but lasted exactly one month as he saw his side record five defeats in a row from five games.

The experienced Turk parted ways with the Team of Choice on Monday following the club's early exit from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of National First Division outfit Witbank Spurs.

The Team of Choice have now acted swiftly in bringing in the former Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport mentor Tinkler. The 48-year-old was himself sacked as Chippa United coach in December and will be keen to resurrect his managerial career.

Since leaving Cape Town City for SuperSport United at the end of the 2016/2017 season, Tinkler lasted just nine months at the Tshwane club before then being sacked again by Chippa after a disastrous three month spell.

Maritzburg are a team in crisis rooted to the bottom of the Absa Premiership standings having collected just 11 points from 18 games.

Tinkler's first area of concern will be to improve the team's attack with Maritzburg having only scored an astonishing 6 league goals so far this season, resulting in them being four points adrift in 16th spot.

Maritzburg United standings: 

Position - 16th Played - 18 Won - 1 Drawn - 8 Lost - 9 Goals for - 6 Goals against - 17 Points - 11

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sponsor to pull out if Treu stays at Stormers? Top Boks reluctant to sign new deals - report Springbok, Stormers star in high demand abroad Treu to replace Smal as WP director of rugby? Pretoria to Paris - Paul Willemse's path to Test rugby
Fiji, USA dominate NZ Sevens Dream Team Blitzboks paired with hosts for Sydney Sevens Treu to replace Smal as WP director of rugby? Djokovic motivated to match Federer's 20 Nadal takes positives out of Australian Open defeat

Fixtures
Tuesday, 29 January 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB Stadium 19:30
Friday, 01 February 2019
Wits v Maritzburg United, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 