Maritzburg player struck by lightning passes away

Cape Town - Midfielder Luyanda Ntshangase from South African top-flight side Maritzburg United has died on Friday, two months after being struck by lightning during a friendly fixture.

The promising 21-year-old had been in an induced coma since the March 1 incident and the club said he had succumbed to his injuries.

"We are extremely sad about the loss of Luyanda, an exciting young player with enormous potential," Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia said in a statement.

Ntshangase, who made his debut against Kaizer Chiefs in October 2016, is the third Maritzburg player to perish in a little more than two years after midfielders Mondli Cele, 27, and Mlondi Dlamini, 20, died in separate car accidents.

Maritzburg is currently fourth on the Absa Premiership standings.

Last month, the club defeated Mamelodi Sundowns to qualify for the Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars on May 19 at Cape Town Stadium.

