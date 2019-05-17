NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Marawa snubbed as host for PSL awards

2019-05-17 14:00
Robert Marawa (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Fresh from his sacking from pay channel SuperSport, Robert Marawa has been overlooked by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and is expected to have no involvement at their end-of-season awards ceremony.

According to the Citizen website, celebrity presenter Bonang Matheba is expected to be announced as the co-host alongside SuperSport's Carol Tshabalala and the SABC's Thomas Mlambo ahead of Sunday's gala at the International Convention Centre in Durban.

Marawa was sensationally fired by SuperSport on Thursday, with the pundit saying the sports channel told him less than two hours before the start of his 'Thursday Night Live with Marawa' show via SMS not to show up for work.

Marawa insinuated that his dismissal was connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport that he spoke up about.

Outraged fans on Friday threatened to cancel their DStv subscriptions following his sudden sacking, with Marawa soon the No 1 trending topic across social media platforms.

SuperSport released a statement on Friday that read: “SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign

“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week.”

“We are grateful for his contribution over the years, and wish him great success in his future endeavours.”

 

