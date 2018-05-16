NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 

LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Barcelona

2018-05-16 16:45

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Mandela Centenary Cup clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona.

17:52   Mamelodi Sundowns pre-match warm up:
17:51   Barcelona pre-match warm up
17:50   Barcelona starting XI:
17:49   Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI:
14:21   *** KICK-OFF IS AT 18:15 ***
14:21  

Sundowns pre-match preparations:
14:19  

Barcelona pre-match preparations:
13:18  

ARE YOU AT THE MATCH?

If you're planning on attending the match, please send your pictures to mysport@sport24.co.za

Whether it's dressing for the match, driving to the stadium or of your fellow fans, click send and we'll hit the publish button!
13:16  

BARCELONA SQUAD

Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Denis, Iniesta, Suárez, Messi, Dembélé, Coutinho, Paulinho, Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Yerry Mina, Aleñá, R. de Galarreta, J. Cuenca
13:14  

WATCH: BARCELONA TOUCH DOWN IN SA
13:13  

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THAT MATCH BACK IN 2007
13:09  

DID YOU KNOW?

This is the second time Sundowns and Barcalona will face each other, after the Spaniards beat the Brazilians 2-1 in a friendly back in 2007.
13:07  

LOOK WHO IS IN TOWN!
13:05  

BARCELONA ARE IN THE COUNTRY!
13:04  

CHAMPIONS V CHAMPIONS

It's the Absa Premiership winners v the La Liga winners
12:59  

WELCOME

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Mandela Centenary Cup clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at the FNB Stadium in Soweto
