LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Barcelona
2018-05-16 16:45
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Mandela Centenary Cup clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona.
LIVE NEWS FEED
17:52
Mamelodi Sundowns pre-match warm up:
17:51
Barcelona pre-match warm up
17:50
Barcelona starting XI:
17:49
Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI:
14:21
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 18:15 ***
14:21
Sundowns pre-match preparations:
14:19
Barcelona pre-match preparations:
13:18
13:16
BARCELONA SQUAD
Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Denis, Iniesta,
Suárez, Messi, Dembélé, Coutinho, Paulinho, Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne,
Sergi Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Yerry Mina, Aleñá, R. de
Galarreta, J. Cuenca
13:14
WATCH: BARCELONA TOUCH DOWN IN SA
13:13
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THAT MATCH BACK IN 2007
13:09
DID YOU KNOW?
This is the second time Sundowns and Barcalona will face each other, after the
Spaniards beat the Brazilians 2-1 in a friendly back in 2007.
13:07
LOOK WHO IS IN TOWN!
13:05
BARCELONA ARE IN THE COUNTRY!
13:04
CHAMPIONS V CHAMPIONS
It's the Absa Premiership winners v the La Liga winners
12:59
WELCOME
