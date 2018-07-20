NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm record Percy Tau transfer

2018-07-20 13:06
Percy Tau (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the record-breaking R50 million transfer of attacker Percy Tau to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Masandawana from their official Twitter account bid Tau farewell, confirming the player's transfer that smashes the record spent on a South African player.

Brighton confirmed that the 24-year-old striker has agreed a four-year deal and will be loaned out ahead of the new season.

Manager Chris Hughton said, "Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.

"Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.

"We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season."

Tau began his career with Mamelodi Sundowns after a season on loan with Witbank Spurs in 2015/16, before returning to the top-flight with Sundowns in 2016/17.

Tau has won the CAF Champions League and competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2017 and has made 12 international appearances for Bafana Bafana, scoring five goals.

Tau picked up the 2017/18 Footballer of the season and Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season awards, having finished as joint Premiership top scorer with 13 goals.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Conte to sue Chelsea over delayed sacking - reports

41 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gruesome pic: Rebels player battered after bust-up Dalton lays into Bulls after woeful season Former Kaizer Chiefs striker jailed in the UK Proteas wear black armbands to honour Shamsi’s late father WATCH: Trevor Noah responds after 'Africa won SWC' comment
Scoring goals was Africa's biggest problem at SWC - Yeye Challenge to win RWC Sevens will be mental - Powell Div 'nailed' to TV for Sevens, wishes Zimbabwe well Dalton lays into Bulls after woeful season Crusaders 'happy' with ref appointment for Sharks QF

Fixtures
Friday, 01 June 2018
Baroka FC v Polokwane City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 00:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 