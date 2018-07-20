Mamelodi Sundowns confirm record Percy Tau transfer

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the record-breaking R50 million transfer of attacker Percy Tau to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Masandawana from their official Twitter account bid Tau farewell, confirming the player's transfer that smashes the record spent on a South African player.

Brighton confirmed that the 24-year-old striker has agreed a four-year deal and will be loaned out ahead of the new season.

Manager Chris Hughton said, "Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.

"Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.

"We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season."

Tau began his career with Mamelodi Sundowns after a season on loan with Witbank Spurs in 2015/16, before returning to the top-flight with Sundowns in 2016/17.

Tau has won the CAF Champions League and competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2017 and has made 12 international appearances for Bafana Bafana, scoring five goals.

Tau picked up the 2017/18 Footballer of the season and Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season awards, having finished as joint Premiership top scorer with 13 goals.