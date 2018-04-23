NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 

LIVE: PSL press conference on fan violence

2018-04-23 12:02

LIVE updates on PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza's press conference addressing the fan violence.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at 13:51
13:08  

COVERAGE CONCLUDES

Dark days in SA football as the Absa Premiership nears its conclusion in a couple of weeks.

How will Kaizer Chiefs - and their fans - be dealt with?

What would constitutes as adequate punishment?

Let us know your thoughts at mysport@sport24.co.za
Share
13:03  

FOLLOW THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE
Share
12:59   Khoza: We took it upon ourselves to go around the country to meet parties about the challenges we face with security at stadium, unfortunately, the DA leader Mmusi Maimane cancelled our meeting last week. If he met us, he would've known about these challenges
Share
12:58  

Khoza: The league looks forward to engaging with government to look for solutions to counter increasing acts of criminality.
Share
12:57  

KHOZA CONCLUDES

Opens the floor to questions...
Share
12:56  

REMEMBER

No decision can be made without a PSL DC charging the team & having a hearing.

However, the majority of those on Twitter are calling for Chiefs fans to be banned for minimum 6 months and no live coverage of matches.

Email sport@sport24.co.za with your thoughts
Share
12:54  

Khoza: The PSL has brought in professionals to help them with a security enhancement project following the rise in the violence in football.

The league takes its responsibilities to secure the safety of the fans, players & officials seriously. There will be a thorough investigation. We also note the upward trend of increasing violence at stadiums
Share
12:53   Khoza: Television and newspaper images of the incident are no good to South Africa.
Share
12:52   Khoza: Words are not enough to condemn what has happened
Share
12:51   Khoza: Lack of funds for overtime are often the reason why SAPS don’t deploy enough police presence at major events
Share
12:50  

Khoza: The majority of the tens of millions of fans who attend football matches in South Africa are peace-loving citizens.

There's a small handful of criminal elements that hide amongst them - they must be caught and prosecuted. A strong message must be sent to those. They can't be allowed to continue.
Share
12:47   Khoza confirms there will be a thorough investigation into the events at Moses Mabhida stadium and the events leading up to it
Share
12:46  
Share
12:45   Khoza mentions "criminal elements" in SA in recent times, local football no exception
Share
12:45  

Khoza goes on to speak about the "challenges" the league faces to ensure the safety of spectators.

There is a tone of intolerance and violence in our country right now …

Share
12:44  

PERPERTRATORS WILL BE CAUGHT

Khoza confirms those responsible will be found and dealt with.
Share
12:42  

SORRY

Khoza apologises to sponsors Nedbank and broadcasters SABC and SuperSport for damage to equipment
Share
12:42  

SHOCKING

PSL chairperson Khoza says there's "no place of violence in SA soccer nor any place in sport or society".

Calls the violence "shocking"
Share
12:41  

NO DEATHS

Khoza confirms there were NO fatalities following the fan violence
Share
12:39  

FOLLOW THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE
Share
12:39  

DR IRVIN KHOZA ADDRESSES CONFERENCE

Confirms that he security official who was brutally kicked, was admitted to hospital and has been discharged
Share
12:18  

SAFA CALLS ON THE PUBLIC

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has called on the public to help identify the Moses Mabhida hooligans
Share
12:16  

COPS CALLED INTO ACTION
Share
12:11  

VIDEO

Chiefs fans ran amok after the final whistle, causing damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium and injury to security officials.

Police were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades to help quell the violence.
Share
12:09  

KOMPHELA QUITS

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela quit immediately following the final whistle.
Share
12:08  

FOR THE RECORD...

Free State Stars beat Chiefs 2-0.

On Sunday, Maritzburg United shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 and will meet Stars in the final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, May 19 at 19:00.
Share
12:04  

WELCOME!

LIVE updates on PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza's press conference addressing the fan violence that took place post-match in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.
Share
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 2 SA coaches snubbed - for supporting All Blacks Mitchell criticises Rebels' 'negative' tactics 5 candidates to replace Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Motaung slams Moses Mabhida violence
Dilemma: Who’d lead Boks if they played today? Team SA targets 15 medals at Tokyo 2020 5 candidates to replace Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs Centurion to host Boxing Day Test 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 