LIVE: PSL press conference on fan violence
2018-04-23 12:02
LIVE updates on PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza's press conference addressing the fan violence.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Last Updated at
13:51
13:08
COVERAGE CONCLUDES
Dark days in SA football as the Absa Premiership nears its conclusion in a couple of weeks.
How will Kaizer Chiefs - and their fans - be dealt with?
What would constitutes as adequate punishment?
13:03
FOLLOW THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE
12:59
Khoza: We took it upon ourselves to go around the country to meet
parties about the challenges we face with security at stadium,
unfortunately, the DA leader Mmusi Maimane cancelled our meeting last
week. If he met us, he would've known about these challenges
12:58
Khoza: The league looks forward to engaging with government to look for solutions to counter increasing acts of criminality.
12:57
KHOZA CONCLUDES
Opens the floor to questions...
12:56
REMEMBER
No decision can be made without a PSL DC charging the team & having a hearing.
However, the majority of those on Twitter are calling for Chiefs fans to be banned for minimum 6 months and no live coverage of matches.
12:54
Khoza: The PSL has brought in professionals to help them with a
security enhancement project following the rise in the violence in
football.
The league takes its responsibilities to secure the safety of the fans,
players & officials seriously. There will be a thorough
investigation. We also note the upward trend of increasing violence at
stadiums
12:53
Khoza: Television and newspaper images of the incident are no good to South Africa.
12:52
Khoza: Words are not enough to condemn what has happened
12:51
Khoza: Lack of funds for overtime are often the reason why SAPS don’t deploy enough police presence at major events
12:50
Khoza:
The
majority of the tens of millions of fans who attend football matches in South
Africa are peace-loving citizens.
There's a small handful of criminal elements that hide amongst them -
they must be caught and prosecuted.
A strong message must be sent to those. They can't be allowed to
continue.
12:47
Khoza confirms there
will be a thorough investigation into the events at Moses Mabhida stadium and
the events leading up to it
12:45
Khoza mentions "criminal elements" in SA in recent times, local football no exception
12:45
Khoza goes on to speak about the "challenges" the league faces to ensure the safety of spectators.
There
is a tone of intolerance and violence in our country right now …
12:44
PERPERTRATORS WILL BE CAUGHT
Khoza confirms those responsible will be found and dealt with.
12:42
SORRY
Khoza apologises to sponsors Nedbank and broadcasters SABC and SuperSport for damage to equipment
12:42
SHOCKING
PSL chairperson Khoza says there's "no place of violence in SA soccer nor any place in sport or society".
Calls the violence "shocking"
12:41
NO DEATHS
Khoza confirms there were NO fatalities following the fan violence
12:39
FOLLOW THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE
12:39
DR IRVIN KHOZA ADDRESSES CONFERENCE
Confirms that he security official who was brutally kicked, was admitted to hospital and has been discharged
12:18
SAFA CALLS ON THE PUBLIC
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has called on the public to help identify the Moses Mabhida hooligans
12:16
COPS CALLED INTO ACTION
12:11
VIDEO
Chiefs fans ran amok after the final whistle, causing damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium and injury to security officials.
Police were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades to help quell the violence.
12:09
KOMPHELA QUITS
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela quit immediately following the final whistle.
12:08
FOR THE RECORD...
Free State Stars beat Chiefs 2-0.
On Sunday, Maritzburg United shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 and will meet Stars in the final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, May 19 at 19:00.
12:04
WELCOME!
LIVE updates on PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza's press conference addressing the fan violence that took place post-match in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.